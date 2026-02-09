Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the institutions of secondary education and colleges affiliated to the universities of Lower Assam.

The meeting, held at Gauhati University, was organised by Lok Bhavan, Assam.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor said that NEP 2020 is a transformative and learner-centric policy designed to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century while remaining rooted in Indian values.

Reviewing the progress of NEP 2020 in colleges affiliated to universities, the Governor said colleges must evolve into multidisciplinary institutions and hubs for skills, research, and innovation to support the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He emphasised the importance of four-year undergraduate programmes, multiple entry-exit options, the Academic Bank of Credits, skill-based curricula, industry linkages, and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

Emphasising that teachers are the backbone of the education system, the Governor called for continuous professional development, the adoption of innovative teaching practices, and the effective use of digital technology to enhance teachers' capacity.

The Governor also reiterated the need for teachers to motivate the students' physical and mental well-being through safe infrastructure, nutrition, sports, yoga, and counselling services, and stressed that co-curricular activities such as NCC, Scouts and Guides should be made the core of the academic narrative for nurturing discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service among students.

The Governor also asked all stakeholders, especially teachers, administrators, and parents, to work in close coordination to ensure the effective and meaningful implementation of NEP 2020, which can help nurture empowered, skilled, and responsible citizens capable of contributing to nation-building.

OSD to the Governor, Prof Bechan Lal, shared his observation at the meeting: revenue generation in educational institutions should be pursued through a structured, diversified approach rather than relying solely on government funding. Strategic use of public-private partnerships, industrial and academic linkages, research projects, and alumni contributions can create sustainable financial streams, he opined.

Establishing dedicated development cells within institutions can further strengthen resource mobilisation, while industry-aligned skill courses and CSR-supported initiatives ensure that revenue generation remains closely integrated with academic relevance, employability, and institutional growth.

It should be noted that Vice Chancellors and representatives from 13 universities and more than 400 colleges across 25 districts attended the meeting.

Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, OSD to the Governor Prof Bechan Lal, Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education Department, Assam, Narayan Kunwar, Director Secondary Education Mamata Hojai, Director SCERT Niroda Devi, Registrar Gauhati University, Utpal Sharma; Vice Chancellors, Principals of colleges, educationists, along with a host of other senior officers were also present the meeting. (ANI)

