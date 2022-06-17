Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Friday underlined the importance of interdisciplinary research to meet the changing demands of time with a thrust on entrepreneurship and start-up culture.

He praised the role of IIT-Guwahati in this regard, urging the institution to take forward its endeavours.

Delivering the convocation address, Mukhi said, "By implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIT Guwahati is leaping forward by embracing the rising demands of interdisciplinary research areas and technology development, including participating in offering courses in futuristic areas."

It is providing thrust on start-up culture, entrepreneurship at all levels, and creation of jobs in the northeast, the governor added.

A total of 1,620 students, including 189 women, received their degrees in various disciplines during the 24th Convocation of the institute with Gaurang Ramakant Kane (B.Tech, Engineering Physics) achieving the top score in the entire BTech/BDes batch, a statement issued by IIT-Guwahati said.

Akshita Jain (B.Tech, Chemical Engineering) was awarded the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

The governor said the institution has produced globally competitive human resource and carried out research that has significantly benefitted society, which shows its social commitment.

Guest of Honour, Rahul Mehta, Founder of Mehta Family Foundation, while appreciating the interactions he has been having with IIT Guwahati over the past several years, advised the students to express gratitude to their parents for all the sacrifices they have made for them in this journey.

"A well-rounded person is a happier, more productive, and more fulfilled person. Be a 'life-long learner'," Mehta added.

Presenting the Convocation report, Prof. TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said the research dimension of the institute is broadening significantly.

Prof Sitharam also praised the institute for continuously improving its ranking in global evaluations.

