Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that his government is committed to bringing down child marriage to zero by 2026.

"We have renewed our tirade against child marriage. With the launch of Nijut Moina 2.0, four lakh girl students will save themselves from the scourge of child marriage while fulfilling their dreams of being academically empowered. We are committed to bring down child marriage to zero by 2026," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing Additional 25% Tariffs on Indian Imports for Buying Russian Oil.

The Assam Chief Minister on Wednesday launched Nijut Monia 2.0, starting the state-wide distribution of forms for the scheme at a central function held at Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium in Gauhati University.

It may be noted that under the scheme, in the year 2025-26, four lakh students covering Higher Secondary, Under Graduate, Post Graduate, and B.Ed will be given monthly financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 1,000 (HS), Rs. 1250 (UG), and Rs. 2500 (PG).

Also Read | Mangaluru Auto Rickshaw Blast Probe: NIA Says Blast in Karnataka's City Was Part of the Plan of Terrorist Organisation ISIS.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that 'Nijut Moina' is a scheme which serves as a source of hope and fulfils the aspirations of the girl students of the state.

"Considering the potential of the scheme towards bringing about large-scale social changes, the parameter of Nijut Moina 2.0 has been expanded to bring more beneficiaries under it," he said.

Though Nijut Moina 1.0 covered state universities and provincial colleges, the Chief Minister said that steps have been made to bring Central Universities in the state, namely Tezpur University and Assam University, into its ambit.

"Last year, 1.60 lakh girl students benefited from the scheme. However, this year, four lakh girls will be given financial assistance under the scheme," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma said that Nijut Moina 2.0 will cover girl students of first and second year of HS, first and second year of UG and first and second year of PG.

"In the next year, the final year students of UG will be brought under the ambit, thereby ensuring 100 per cent coverage of girl students under the scheme. Subsequently, Nijut Moina will cover 10 lakh girl students," the Chief Minister added.

CM Sarma moreover, said that for parents who wish to educate their daughters but face financial constraints, Nijut Moina would serve as a source of hope and inspiration.

He said that the Nijut Moina scheme will now cover students of state universities and students enrolled in self-financing courses.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina are benefiting students across all castes, tribes, and religions.

"The Government is putting in sincere efforts to open doors of opportunities and brighter futures to the students. The growing number of colleges and universities has broadened the chances for students, enabling them to pursue diverse educational paths without limitations. Today's Assam is self-reliant, determined and full of aspirations. The youth of the state are actively contributing to nation-building. The growing number of colleges and universities has widened the opportunities for students, enabling them to pursue diverse educational paths without limitations," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Assam has travelled a long way in its education sector.

"Today, 25 Medical Colleges exist in various stages, over 25 Universities, close to 400 colleges and much more. The upcoming Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University will be another feather in its cap. From IIT to AIIMS, from National Forensic University to IIIT, from Sainik School to Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya to Adarsha Vidyalaya, every institution of eminence has spearheaded an academic revolution in the state. The presence of universities and medical colleges with respect to the density of the population, today, Assam stands as one of the top 10 states of the country. Therefore, in this changed landscape, students, especially the girls, need to come forward and lend their hands in realising a New Assam," the Chief Minister said.

The applications thus distributed should be submitted to the institutions, and the data are to be uploaded via SCERT, Darpan and Samarth Portals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)