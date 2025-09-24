Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam government will provide a financial grant of Rs 10,000 each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees across the state to enable the festival to be celebrated in a befitting manner, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Sarma conveyed that the funds have already been disbursed to the respective District Commissioners for onward distribution.

"Like last year, the Government of Assam is extending a financial grant of ₹10,000 each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees to enable the festival to be celebrated in a befitting manner. The funds have already been disbursed to the respective District Commissioners for onward distribution. In keeping with its tradition of supporting our rich cultural heritage, the State Government also provides financial assistance every year for the celebration of Bihu and Bhaona across the State, " the CM said in the post.

In 2024 also, the Assam government had provided assistance for Durga Puja celebrations across the state.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

Sharing a video, the Prime Minister posted on X, "The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Mother Chandraghanta, the symbol of peace, courage, and fearlessness."

"May the blessings of Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life. May her grace bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to my family members across the country--this is my prayer," the PM added.

The 9-day festival is being celebrated with devotion across the country.

At the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, devotees continue to visit the cave shrine on the third day of Navratri despite the long queues. The atmosphere remains spiritual, with devotees chanting bhajans.

In Gujarat, large community gatherings and cultural performances are central to the observance, attracting thousands of devotees and performers.

The festive fervour in Kolkata is also marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. (ANI)

