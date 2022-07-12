Dispur (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who undertook a visit to Chirang to assess the post-flood damage particularly caused by the Nijla river along with large-scale erosion on Tuesday said that the state government will take up a scheme to prevent recurrence of such deluge caused by the upstream river in the district.

Visiting the erosion-hit Laokhriguri areas in the district which experienced large-scale damage caused by the Nijla river which is a rain-fed river that flows down from Bhutan, Chief Minister said that the Water Resources Department will undertake a scheme to find out a permanent solution of the flood and erosion caused by Nijla river, a tributary of river Aie.

He said that the department will take up the plan and implement it expeditiously to give succour to the people on a permanent basis.

Sarma during his visit to the district also held a review meeting with the district administration and heads of all the departments.

Besides, taking stock of the post-flood damage, he also reviewed the status of implementation of different government programmes and projects in the district.

He took stock of the MGNREGA, skill development initiatives and schemes under the Social Welfare department.

Moreover, for skill upgradation, he asked DC Chirang Narendra Kumar Shah to conduct a comprehensive survey of Adivasi villages and prepare a report for the government to act on that.

He asked him to identify five Adivasi youth from each village for undergoing training for skill upgradation.

Considering the fact that Chirang district has had the problem of child trafficking, he asked the DC to maintain constant surveillance on the villages which are susceptible to such problems and to take remedial steps.

The Chief Minister as a part of his visit also went to a relief camp set up at Laokhriguri LP School where around 50 families took part during the flood.

He also interacted with flood-affected people and informed them that the government is taking all steps for their rehabilitation including financial assistance for them and their children who are pursuing their studies.

Minister for Welfare of Bodoland Department etc UG Brahma, MP Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs Jayanta Basumatary, Ajay Kumar Roy were also present during his visit to the flood-affected Chirang district.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma visited Tinkonia Part-I (Gobindapur) under Srijangram Revenue Circle in Bongaigaon district and took stock of the damage caused by erosion and interacted with affected families.

He also reviewed the measures taken by the district administration for the people who have suffered losses due to flood in a meeting held at Malegarh HS School campus.

He informed that the state government would take up a scheme for erosion protection at Tinkonia Part-I (Gobindapur).

Similar steps would be taken for erosion-affected areas of Manikpur, Srijangram etc, he said.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, DC Nabadeep Pathak and other senior officials were present during the Chief Minister's visit to Bongaigaon district. (ANI)

