Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday emphasised the crucial role of civil defence and home guard units in safeguarding society during challenging times.

Speaking at the annual raising day function of All India Civil Defence and Home Guards at the Central Training Institute, the Governor praised the personnel for their exceptional service.

"Personnel of civil defence and home guards always stand tall in protecting the nation and its people, demonstrating remarkable efficiency, hard work, and unwavering determination," Governor Acharya said.

He added that these personnel are renowned for their commitment to maintaining security, peace, and managing both man-made and natural disasters.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sensitivity towards the nation's safety, noting the government's efforts in promoting innovation, research, and strengthening the defence and disaster management ecosystem.

Acharya also praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma for empowering a modern training system at the Central Training Institute, which offers comprehensive training in industrial safety, disaster management, and emerging technologies.

The Governor expressed his satisfaction over the growing participation of women in civil defence and home guard units.

He said, "Given the readiness and enthusiasm of women in adopting the latest technological innovations, they will prove invaluable in addressing the country's defence needs and bring honour to both the state and the nation."

Director General of Police G P Singh, Director General Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political Ajay Tewari and several senior officials were also present in the programme.

