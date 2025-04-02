Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday unveiled three key projects worth Rs 110.75 crore in Jorhat district.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Convention Centre at Chinnamara, built at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore. It has a built-up area of 3,118 sq metres with a seating capacity for 120 people.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

He also unveiled a two-lane railway flyover, connecting Jorhat Medical College and Hospital to Mission Hospital.

Built at a cost of Rs 78.27 crore with a total length of 581.20 meters, the flyover is a collaboration between the state government and the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Also Read | Resham Kaur Dies: Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans' Wife Passes Away at 62 Following Prolonged Illness.

Sarma also inaugurated an Automated Testing Station in Jorhat, constructed for an expenditure of Rs 12.5 crore.

The testing centre will serve Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts, replacing manual fitness tests of vehicles with automated ones.

Speaking at a function held on the occasion, Sarma said that the new projects will phenomenally expedite the development of Jorhat.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, every nook and corner in Assam witnessed unprecedented progress over the last decade. Both the governments at the centre as well as in Assam have stood beside every citizen.

"Contrary to the earlier governments, the present state government is helping the poor and needy, which in a way is helping the rural economy. As a result, Assam's economy has turned out to be a robust one," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)