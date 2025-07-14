Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 2093 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati received their degrees in various disciplines on Sunday during the 27th convocation ceremony.

The event marked the graduation of 22 students from the inaugural B.Tech batch of the Mehta School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Election Commission Claims of Foreign Nationals in Voter List.

Sreehari C., B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering, achieved the top score in the entire Undergraduate batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Abhishek Gautam, B.Tech. in Engineering Physics, received the Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.

Additionally, Anubhav, M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal while Souraja Kundu, B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack in Mumbai: SGNP Rescuer Severely Injured in Indian Marsh Crocodile Relocation Effort Near Kanheri Caves.

The Institute also awarded 16 students with Institute Silver medals for their remarkable academic performance.

Dr Rajendra Singh, D Houser Banks Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Clemson University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside J D Patil, President, Indian National Academy of Engineering, who attended as the Guest of Honor Dr S K Srivastava, Acting Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, presided over the event, while Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, presented the Convocation report.

During his address, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "On the national and global front, IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions of the country, 9th position in 'Overall' and 10th position in 'Research' categories in the 'India Rankings 2024' declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). In QS Rankings 2026, the Institute has secured 42nd rank globally in the Research Citations per Faculty category and 334th position in the World University Rankings 2026."

He further said, "With the aim of strengthening and expanding the educational and research landscape, the Institute has signed more than 17 Memorandum of Understanding in research, education, innovation, and societal impact. Additionally, in its effort to take research 'from lab to life,' the Institute successfully completed five technology transfers during the reporting year. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, IIT Guwahati is set to launch a new hybrid M.Tech. program in Flood and Water Resources Management starting August 2025."

Prof. Jalihal concluded the Director's report by expressing his heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and expressing his confidence in each student to excel in life.

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Dr Rajendra Singh, congratulated the graduating class and said, "Your parents have shaped you into a distinct diamond, and your teachers have polished you to shine. As you step into the real world, ask yourself, 'how will your work impact the masses?' India has given a new perspective to the world across sectors and is poised for greater growth. With world-leading digital infrastructure and unmatched potential, it is your responsibility to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat."

He further said, "Each one of you has some unique ability which no one else has. For personal and professional growth, it is important for you to identify this strength. Think critically, solve problems methodically, and communicate complex ideas effectively. Stay curious, be open to learning from failure, and stay driven by a desire to make a difference in the world. Bharat was great in past centuries, and I am confident that your collective contributions will make Bharat great again in this century."

During his address, Guest of Honor, J D Patil, said, "For the graduating class, today is the day when you start applying your academic learning in the real world. Institutes like IIT Guwahati contribute to grooming talent capable of leading the country toward the collective goal of Viksit Bharat. What makes one succeed and sustain growth is the ability to start doing things a little differently. Engineers have key roles in technological developments of the nation, be it for national security, or any other stream of progress. As you move ahead, always seek opportunities to contribute more, not just through your work, but through leadership, innovation, and service to the nation."

IIT Guwahati draws talented students from all over the country for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, with an increasing number of international students.

Over its 31-year history, IIT Guwahati has seen over 24,700 graduates.

During his address, Dr S K Srivastava, Acting Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, emphasised the importance of adopting an innovative approach in a fast-paced world. He highlighted IIT Guwahati's noteworthy contributions to national development through collaborations with various state and central government bodies.

He urged the graduating class to pursue their academic and professional journeys by making responsible choices guided by wisdom.

During the reporting year, the Institute has received 338 Consultancy and 22 Sponsored Research projects.

On promoting entrepreneurial activities, in the previous year, IIT Guwahati incubated over 60 startups across diverse sectors such as healthcare, agritech, defence, clean technology, and fintech, among others. The Institute has also launched pioneering initiatives, including North East Innovators' Catalyst Program, SPARSH, the Startup Seminar Series, and the AquaTech Innovators Hackathon, to strengthen the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Northeast.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the Institute has launched new-age academic programs such as BS in Biomedical Science and Engineering, and BSc (Hons.) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, catering to fresh graduates, working professionals, and international learners. With its progress in academics, research, innovation, technology transfers, and global collaborations, IIT Guwahati is on its path to being recognised as one of the world's top universities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)