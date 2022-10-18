Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 18 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to collaborate on various projects and activities related to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan.

The MoU signing was followed by the launching of the website (www.iitg.ac.in/cdmr) of Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR), IITG.

Speaking during the event, Minister Jogen Mohan said, "This collaboration between IITG and ASDMA will lead towards strengthening Disaster Management strategy for Assam. I believe IITG and the Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) would strengthen the state disaster management policies with its innovative and action-oriented research and technical expertise. I assure my full support towards strengthening CDMR's institutional capacity."

The key objectives highlighted in the MoU signed by IIT Guwahati and ASDMA include capacity building for mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), case studies, evaluation studies, undertaking research projects/innovative activities, publication of articles and awareness materials, pilot projects in DRR area, conducting and supporting consultation, knowledge and experience sharing.

Further, the Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) at IIT Guwahati will act as the nodal centre for research collaborations, training programs and projects in this domain.

During his address, IIT Guwahati Director Prof TG Sitharam said, "The MoU signed by IIT Guwahati and ASDMA will help in enabling multiple research and innovation projects along with other progressive activities towards Disaster Risk Reduction."

Sitharam sought support from the state governmnet to make CDMR a Centre of Excellence not only in Assam or in this region but also as an International Hub for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management related innovation, research, capacity building and advocacy.

Speaking during the event, ASDMA Chief Executive Officer GD Tripathi, emphasized on the primary aspects of this collaboration like training and education on disasters, imparting awareness and innovation and research.

"This MoU will enhance the opportunities of the professionals of ASDMA for better training and also potential academic pursuits," added Tripathi during his address.

Head of CDMR, IIT Guwahati Prof Sudip Mitra apprised Minister about the initiative that CDMR is pursuing for the capacity development of all the SDMAs of North Eastern regions by seeking Japan International Cooperation Agency's (JICA) technical support for capacity building and infrastructure development. (ANI)

