The Assam Cabinet has approved Kaziranga National Park's sixth expansion, which will add more than 47,000 hectares to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a significant step towards wildlife conservation. The Chief Minister's Office made the announcement, which aims to promote sustainable tourism in the area and improve biodiversity protection. The one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and numerous migratory birds are among the endangered species for which this most recent extension represents a major attempt to expand their habitat. The increased area, according to officials, will enhance wildlife corridors and lessen conflicts between people and animals. Assam: Kaziranga National Park Emerges as India's Second Butterfly Diversity Hub with 446 Species.

Assam Cabinet has approved the expansion of Kaziranga National Park by over 47,000 hectares under its sixth extension. This move aims to strengthen biodiversity conservation efforts and promote sustainable tourism at the UNESCO World Heritage Site: Chief Minister's Office, Assam

