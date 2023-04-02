Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): An Army personnel, identified as Subedar AS Dhagale, was killed after being buried under the debris of a landslide on March 27, the Defence PRO, Guwahati informed on Sunday.

The jawan's mortal remains were retrieved on Saturday, the Defence PRO informed further.

The deceased was a native of the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The Defence PRO, Guwahati, said in a statement, "The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale, who got trapped in the debris following a sudden landslide on March 27 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, were retrieved yesterday.

Further details were awaited. (ANI)

