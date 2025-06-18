Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a swift operation, Lakhimpur Police have apprehended seven individuals following the recovery of three cattle skulls approximately 30 metres from Siring Chuk Namghar along a roadside, an incident that has raised communal concerns in the region.

The arrests were confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via a post on X on Wednesday.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1935245651370975630

In his X post, CM has posted the names of seven accused arrested in the case, "Lakhimpur Police have apprehended seven individuals in connection with the recovery of three cattle skulls found approximately 30 metres from Siring Chuk Namghar, along the roadside. The arrested persons are Monsur Ali (60), Md. Rejjak Ali (29), Saha Ali (48), Diluar Hussain (25), Dildar Hussain (30), Abu Kalam Ali (33), Jahidul Islam (22). During a search at Monsur Ali's residence, three additional cattle skulls were recovered and seized. Investigation is ongoing, including technical analysis."

During a search at Monsur Ali's residence, three additional cattle skulls were seized, further intensifying the investigation. Authorities have initiated technical analysis and are verifying the citizenship records of the accused, signaling a multi-faceted probe into the matter.

The incident draws similar provocation as of Dhubri incident.

In the Dhubri incident, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 38 accused were arrested in a massive crackdown overnight in connection with the recovery of dumped cattle meat from a temple in Dhubri district.

"38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident," posted Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, on June 14, CM Sarma vowed to completely "eliminate" communal forces in Dhubri.

In a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Sarma said, "We will completely eliminate communal forces in Dhubri, and I will personally contribute to giving a grand look to the Hanuman temple here." (ANI)

