Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally soared to 5,73,532 on Saturday as 986 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,372, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Barpeta (69) and Nalbari (65).

Golaghat district registered the highest number of new cases at three, followed by two deaths each in Biswanath, Jorhat and Nalbari districts, it said.

The state now has 10,286 active cases, while 5,56,527 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,056 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.04 per cent.

As many as 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities to date, while the mortality rate stands at 0.94 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.95 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1.18 lakh in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate stands at 0.83 per cent.

A total of 1.23 crore people have been inoculated to date, of whom 21.49 lakh have received both doses.

