Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 death toll went up to 1,079 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Tuesday, while eight new cases took the tally to 2,17,025, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The state currently has a total of 836 active cases.

The bulletin said that 89 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the number of cured people to 2,13,760.

The death toll increased to 1,079 and the overall positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent against total testing of 63,95,713 samples so far. However, 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too, the bulletin added.

The NHM said altogether 19,837 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

