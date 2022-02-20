Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Bokajan market area in Karbi Anglong [Photo/ANI]

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Fire tenders reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

