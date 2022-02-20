Indore, February 20: An eight-year-old girl was raped by her father in the Khandwa district on Friday night.

As per the report published in Times of India, in a statement on Saturday, police reported that the girl's mother left the man over a dispute and moved to her parents' home with her five children, and was brought back to the accused's home on Friday. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped in Jaipur; Arrested.

When the woman went to market in the evening, the man took the advantage of it and took the little girl along with him, who was playing inside the house to another room and sexually assaulted her. The girl's grandmother saw her crying in bed and asked her what happened, the girl told about the incident. The girl's grandmother immediately called Dial-100 and informed the police about the assault. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old School Teacher Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Chatrinaka, Arrested.

An investigating team arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. Khandwa SP Vivek Singh told that the girl was sent for medical examination. A complaint was filed by the mother, the accused is charged under Sections 376, and 377 of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense Act, 2012.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).