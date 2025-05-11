Tamulpur (Assam) [India] May 11 (ANI): The Minister for Water Resources in Assam, Pijush Hazarika, conducted a comprehensive one-day visit to Tamulpur district today to assess the advancement of various significant embankment projects within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

This visit was part of a broader effort to strengthen flood and erosion protection measures in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season.

Also Read | Subedar Major Pawan Kumar Martyred: Indian Army Soldier From Shahpur Killed in Action During Heavy Cross-Border Firing by Pakistan in Rajouri.

During the course of his visit, Minister Hazarika conducted detailed inspections of four key embankment projects that are currently in progress within the district. It may be noted that each of these projects employs advanced geo mega tube technology, which is intended to enhance both the durability and long-term effectiveness of the flood and erosion mitigation measures being implemented.

The Minister visited the Dikpar (Ghatirpam) site near Goreswar, where a 3.5-kilometre embankment along the Suklai River is under construction, costing Rs. 5.75 crore under the SOPD (G) scheme. He then inspected a 2.1-kilometre embankment at Kakatichuba (Bholajhar), costing Rs. 2.65 crore, followed by a 4.7-kilometre project from Palokata to Balabari in Tamulpur, with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.44 crore.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

The final inspection was at a 3-kilometre stretch between Chapatal and Gohain Kamal Ali, costing Rs. 5.10 crore, contributing to a total of 13 kilometres of embankments planned for Tamulpur district this year.

Addressing the media at the site of the visit, the Minister stated that the use of Geo Mega Tubes in embankment construction has significantly enhanced the structural integrity and durability of these flood protection measures. He added that these reinforced embankments are expected to provide sustained protection against flooding and soil erosion, thereby improving the safety and resilience of adjacent areas.

He further outlined that the Assam Government, under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, remains committed to the holistic development of BTR, with particular emphasis on flood control as a key policy area. The Minister highlighted that effective flood management is essential for the protection of infrastructure, agricultural productivity, and the wellbeing of local communities. The BJP and its alliance partner UPPL is ushering in a period of rapid development in BTR and with the people's support this growth will continue, he asserted.

The Minister was accompanied during his visit to the district by several dignitaries, including MLA Tamulpur Jolen Daimary, Member of the Assam Youth Commission Ratul Sharma, Executive Member of the BTR Ranendra Narzary, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, and other senior officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)