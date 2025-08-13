Rangapara (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Assam Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday inaugurated the office of the Co-District Commissioner at Rangapara in Sonitpur district.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Hazarika stated that the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is undertaking measures to improve governance through infrastructure development and timely policy implementation. The creation of co-districts is one such step intended to bring administrative services closer to the public, he added.

Notably, in the first phase, 39 Co-Districts were inaugurated on October 4 and 5, 2024, followed by 10 more in the second phase on August 12 and 13, 2025, bringing the total number to 49.

The Minister said that the people of Rangapara would no longer be required to travel to the District Commissioner's office in Tezpur for administrative matters, as these can now be addressed through the Co-District Commissioner's office, thereby reducing both time and travel expenses. He stated that schemes such as Orunodoi, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan, and Nijut Moina have brought transformation across various sectors.

He added that recruitment in the State is now based solely on merit, with corruption and irregularities in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) eliminated. He also referred to visible improvements in road infrastructure, including in Rangapara, and mentioned that 16 medical colleges and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been established, with plans to increase medical seat availability.

In addition, Minister Hazarika highlighted that 1,000 kilometres of new embankments have been constructed in the past five years, which he stated has reduced flooding in the State to a great extent. He expressed the government's aim to achieve the complete elimination of flooding should the current administration continue in office. He further mentioned ongoing measures to evict illegal encroachers from government land, in order to safeguard the identity of indigenous communities.

Minister Pijush Hazarika was joined by MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur district, the Superintendent of Police, the Co-District Commissioner, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

