Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) The Assam government on Saturday handed over ex gratia financial assistance to the families of four victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, with state ministers visiting their residences in different cities across the country.

In a series of posts on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said three of his cabinet colleagues visited the residences of the victims.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Man Lures 3-Year-Old Girl Into Bushes With Sweets, Rapes and Kills Her in YSR Kadapa District; Arrested.

"A small token of assistance on behalf of the people of Assam has been extended by my colleague Shri @ranojpeguassam (Ranoj Pegu) to the family of Late Neeraj Udhwani in Jaipur. We hope this will help them in tiding over the immediate difficulties," he said.

Pegu said he handed over Rs 3 lakh each to his wife and the mother of Udhwani.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted: Police Expose Fake Call Centre in Pune That Duped US Citizens of Over INR 25 Lakh Day by Issuing Arrest Threats; 5 Held.

Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the residence of Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Assam stands with the grieving family in this moment of irreparable loss. His sacrifice for the nation will always be remembered," he said.

Minister Krishnendu Paul visited the residence of Bitan Adhikari in Kolkata.

"Though we can never fill the void that Late Bitan Adhikari has left in the lives of Smt. Sohini and the young child, we have extended a token of assistance from the people of Assam to help them in this tough time," he said.

Paul also met the family of another victim, Sameer Guha, in Kolkata, and handed over the assistance.

On Friday, state ministers visited the residences of N Ramachandran in Kerala, J S Chandramouli in Vishakapatnam and Tage Hailyang in Arunachal Pradesh to hand over the assistance to their families.

The Assam government is providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 26 people killed in the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)