Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Chairman of North Eastern Council (NEC) Amit Shah on Friday asserted that Assam must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come.

He made this remark during a review meeting chaired by him in Guwahati to make the state of Assam flood free.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Announces Investments Worth Rs 65,000 Crore in Rajasthan.

The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials of the State government.

The Union Home Minister emphasized that if Assam is to develop further and attract significant private investment, then protection from floods is a key requirement.

Also Read | Delhi HC Seeks Response From JMM Chief Shibu Soren on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's Plea Against Stay in Disproportionate Assets Case.

"State must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not to look at short-term measures alone. The Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the State and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods," he said.

Shah emphasized that the State must take all steps in this regard including enacting a law for protection of reservoirs and a mechanism for enforcement of the same.

The Union Home Minister also said that a meeting with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Power and the State Government will soon be convened to look at measures to include more flood moderation storage reservoirs along with Hydro Projects in Arunachal Pradesh etc. to mitigate floods in the State.

For developing the capacity of the State Water Resource Department and ASDMA, Amit Shah requested that apart from utilizing the services of NESAC, with which the State Government has entered into an MoU for developing flood forecasting and Early Warning Systems, the State and NESAC should also look at involving National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in capacity building of State Agencies as well.

The Home Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the State, will on Saturday chair a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam to discuss the drug scenario in the North-Eastern Region and ways to mitigate it.

The meeting will be held in Guwahati, a sprawling city beside the Brahmaputra River in the North Eastern state of Assam. Chief Ministers and Director Generals of Police of all North Eastern states will participate, a government source said.

In addition to this, approximately 13,675 kg of confiscated narcotics (Heroin, Ganja, Codeine Cough Syrup, Narcotic Pills) will be destroyed by the North Eastern states of Assam (2,531 kg) and Tripura (11,144 kg).

In all, approximately 25,000 kg of drugs will be destroyed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is committed to curbing the drug menace.

Exhibiting the commitment of the Modi government to make society drug-free, MHA's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is running a special mission from June 1 to destroy the confiscated drugs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)