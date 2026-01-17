Cairo [Egypt], January 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in a Kite festival organized by the Indian diaspora in Egypt.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Delighted to participate in the kite festival alongside members of the Indian diaspora in Cairo."

Singh, further hailed the Indian community living abroad for promoting Indian culture beyond borders.

"Appreciated the dynamic Indian community for their efforts in promoting Indian culture and preserving our traditions across borders," the Union Minister added in his post.

Earlier, Singh met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and held wide-ranging discussions aimed at further strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

"Pleased to meet H.E. Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Egypt, and held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening-Strategic Partnership. Discussions also covered the forthcoming India-Arab Foreign Ministerial Meeting, strengthening of India-Egypt collaboration in pharmaceuticals & healthcare, trade, investments, technology & tourism," MoS Singh posted on X.

MoS Singh also met the Minister of Local Development & Environment. "Had an engaging meeting with H. E. Dr.Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development & Environment.Discussions focused on strengthening - bilateral collaboration in areas of sustainable development, climate financing, cooperation in renewable energy& green transition including the cooperation in multilateral fora," The Minister added on X.

Held productive conversation in the domains of Rural Development, Waste Management, Plastic Recycling& management practices, energy generation, agriculture & irrigation practices, he added in his post

In October 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the inaugural India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, marking a new phase in the deepening partnership between the two nations.

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilisations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times. The joint announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations at the Ambassadorial level was made on August 18, 1947.

Both countries have cooperated closely in multilateral fora and were the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1961.Since the 1980s, there have been regular high-level bilateral visits between India and Egypt. (ANI)

