Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) launched Project Yuva Bhagidari, a unique training and community engagement programme aimed at promoting the Swachh Bharat Mission, at an inaugural ceremony held at Cotton University on Thursday, as per the release.

The event was graced by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, as the chief guest, along with Shrimati Nandita Ghorlosa, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare and Major General Gagan Deep, Sena Medal (Distinguished), Additional Director General, NCC North Eastern Region, along with other senior military and civil dignitaries. The inaugural event witnessed the participation of approximately 500 NCC cadets, highlighting the enthusiasm and commitment of Assam's youth toward nation-building, said a press release.

The Swachh Bharat Mission is a massive undertaking to successfully mobilise nationwide participation, marking it as the largest behavioural change movement globally. To enhance these efforts, NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati, under NCC North Eastern Region, has aimed to launch Project Yuva Bhagidari to carry out Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) engagement utilising NCC Cadets (Senior Division/Senior Wing) as educators and monitors and create a mass movement on the theme of Swachh Bharat in the state of Assam, said a release.

According to the release, the project's key objectives include creating awareness about cleanliness, enhancing communication skills and campaign strategies, and fostering community engagement. These goals are designed to prepare our cadets to lead by example, inspire communities, and actively contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission with dedication and innovation.

Project Yuva Bhagidari is a structured programme designed by the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, under NCC Group Headquarters Guwahati. It equips NCC cadets with the necessary skills to develop and launch strategic communication campaigns aimed at advancing the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The programme is structured into three phases to ensure effective implementation. In the first phase, spanning 30 days with five engagement days, 60 cadets from eight colleges and universities in Guwahati will undergo specialised training. These cadets, known as Trailblazers or Trainers, will further disseminate their knowledge and skills during the second and third phases, each lasting 60 days and including ten engagement days. Through this cascading model, all NCC cadets of Guwahati institutions under NCC Group Headquarters will benefit from the training, the release said.

The Governor highlighted that NCC has consistently embodied the spirit of national integration, discipline and service. With around 47,000 cadets in Assam, including 18,000 girl cadets and 29,000 boy cadets, the NCC continues to nurture leadership qualities and a sense of unity among youth from diverse backgrounds, the release mentioned.

While inaugurating the project, Lakshman Prasad Acharya emphasised the transformative potential of the program. He urged the cadets to approach this initiative with enthusiasm, creativity, and a sense of purpose. "Embrace the training sessions, immerse yourselves in the community engagement activities, and think innovatively about how to spread the message of cleanliness and sanitation far and wide. Each one of you has the potential to be a catalyst for change, and together, you can create a ripple effect that transforms lives and uplifts our society," the Governor said.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to ADG NCC NER and a team of officers of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati and Cotton University for hosting this landmark event and commended the efforts of all mentors and organisers of Unit 60 Assam Girls Bn NCC, Guwahati and Unit 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC, Guwahati who have played a vital role in shaping this initiative, the release stated.

The Trailblazers cadets trained in this program will lead efforts to instil the values of the Swachh Bharat Mission within their communities. By equipping cadets with essential communication and leadership skills, Project Yuva Bhagidari aims to create a sustained impact on the region and inspire positive change at the grassroots level. This initiative marks another milestone in the NCC's ongoing efforts to empower youth and contribute to national development, the release mentioned. (ANI)

