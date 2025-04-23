Karnal, April 23: The mortal remains of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were brought to his residence in Karnal for the last rites on Wednesday. The young officer had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16.

A huge crowd gathered at his residence to pay their respects and catch a final glimpse of the officer. Haryana MLA Jagmohan Anand visited the bereaved family in Karnal to offer condolences and express solidarity. Pahalgam Terror Attack: People Involved in Attack Will Get Strong Response; Will Hunt Down Those Who Plotted It, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Haryana | The mortal remains of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack yesterday, being taken for his last rites in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/hRRuWCA7X6 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal in Delhi before his mortal remains were sent to his hometown in Karnal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva were present at the solemn ceremony to offer their final respects. Grieving family members, close friends, and relatives also gathered to pay heartfelt tributes to the jawan.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage. In a heart-wrenching scene marked by silence and salutes, the widow of the deceased naval officer stood inconsolable at the funeral ceremony held in honour of her husband. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Meeting Underway, Press Conference Likely by MEA at 7 PM.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration."I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us really proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down. The ceremony was attended by fellow officers, family members, and dignitaries, all of whom paid their respects to the brave soul.

Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire. "He was married just a few days back; four days ago, it was his reception, and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him," said one of Narwal's neighbours.

Earlier, the grief-stricken grandfather of an Indian Navy officer appealed to the government to take decisive action to eliminate terrorism. "We request that the government give such people (attackers) strict punishment and end terrorism by any means necessary," said Hawa Singh, Lieutenant Narwal's grandfather, in a heavy voice.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, in a statement shared by the Indian Navy, expressed deep sorrow over the officer's death. In a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, and all Personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lt Vinay Narwal, who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The attack is extremely unfortunate. The more it is condemned, the less it is... The government is standing with the families of those who died in this moment of sadness. I will pray to God to give a place to their valiant souls in his feet....Strict action should be taken against those who committed this heinous incident, so that no one else thinks twice before considering such a thing."

"This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible," he said. The incident has not only shaken the families of the victims but also sparked outrage across the country, as calls grow louder for swift justice and stronger counter-terror measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only bring to justice the perpetrators of this act, but also the individuals behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also reached the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years. The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage.

