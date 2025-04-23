Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his tributes to those who lost their lives in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and affirmed that this was new India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army would take a strong action and kill those terrorists involved.

In his speech at the 'Rajkiya Kranti Diwas' fair in Pithsain, CM Dhami said, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam cannot be condemned enough. Innocent tourists were killed after asking their religion. People of the country are sad and annoyed. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident and also want to tell those terrorists that this is not the India where you can easily escape after carrying out such an incident. This is Prime Minister Modi's India. Our army will definitely kill those terrorists."

He further said that administrative officials are in touch with tourists from Uttarakhand who went to visit Jammu and Kashmir and the stranded tourists would return today.

CM Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Automated Test Track in Kashipur on Wednesday.

The people of Pauri along with CM Dhami observed two minutes of silence while paying tribute to the tourists killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dhami had said, "On behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, I express my deepest sympathy to the bereaved families. This was not just a massacre of innocent tourists--it was an attack on the soul of our nation. Their aim is to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but they will never succeed."

The Chief Minister condemned the killing of Hindu tourists and called the act a reflection of a "jihadist mindset." He affirmed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army would launch a decisive and targeted response.

"This is a tragic day. The way Hindu tourists were deliberately targeted in Pahalgam exposes the radical motives behind the attack. I pay my respects to the victims and pray for their souls. I am confident that every single one of the terrorists responsible will be brought to justice," he said.

Dhami also confirmed that all state officials have been instructed to remain in close contact with the affected families and take every possible measure to ensure the safe return and support of all individuals from Uttarakhand currently in the region.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. The Union Minister took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, having descended onto the meadow earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visited the Pahalgam terror attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the attack. It was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

