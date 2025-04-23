Amman (Jordan), Apr 23 (PTI) Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46kg) showed technical superiority on his way to a flawless 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Aidar Musaev as all six Indians in action on Wednesday advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships here.

In the men's U-15 category, Harsil (37kg) and Sanchit Jayani (49kg) secured commanding 5-0 victories, while Sanskar Vinod Atram (35kg) posted a solid 4-1 win.

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Prikshit Balahra (40kg) eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia's Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem.

In the women's U-15 section, Milky Meinam (43kg) dominated Yeldana Abdigani of Kazakhstan with a 5-0 verdict.

Also Read | SRH vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Vignesh Puthur Returns in Place of Ashwani Kumar in Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI.

Results:

Men's U-15 (Quarterfinals): 35kg - Sanskar Vinod Atram (IND) bt Mahmoud Almatbouli (JOR) WP 4:1; 37kg - Harsil (IND) bt Muhammetaly Serdarov (TKM) WP 5:0; 40kg - Prikshit Balahra (IND) bt Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem (MGL) WP 3:2; 46kg -Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) bt Aidar Musaev (KGZ) WP 3:0; 49kg - Sanchit Jayani (IND) bt Yu Chen-En (TPE) WP 5:0.

Women's U-15 (Quarterfinals): 43kg - Milky Meinam (IND) bt Yeldana Abdigani (KAZ) WP 5:0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)