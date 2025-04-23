In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to halt its ongoing protest against the Waqf Amendment Act for three days. The decision, announced on April 23, expresses solidarity with the victims and their families. AIMPLB condemned the terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 28 individuals and left many others critically injured. Dr. SQR Ilyas, National Convener of the Majlis-e-Amal for the Protection of Waqf, confirmed that the protest suspension was made as a mark of mourning. The protest campaign is expected to resume after the three-day pause. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Meeting Underway, Press Conference Likely by MEA at 7 PM.

