Dispur (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday made significant progress in the Dispur IED case, arresting two more accused individuals linked to the ULFA (I) terror group in Guwahati, as part of a conspiracy to carry out multiple blasts in Assam on Independence Day in 2024, the agency stated.

Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, both residents of Dibrugarh district, Assam, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy to plant an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati.

They were directly involved in the conspiracy orchestrated by the proscribed terrorist organisation to strike terror and threaten the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation.

With these arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to three. The NIA took over the investigation from the Dispur police in September 2023 and charged the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act. (ANI)

