Cachar (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): Police arrested a professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, following sexual harassment allegations made by a female student of the institution.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar district told ANI over a phone call that, "We arrested Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda, a Professor of NIT, Silchar, on Friday evening. A case has been registered in connection with this."

On March 21, the authority at NIT, Silchar suspended Dr Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda.

The NIT had taken action on the complaint received pertaining to alleged molestation and sexual harassment.

"A complaint letter vide dated 21-3-2025 on alleged molestation and sexual harassment was received from one female B. Tech student of NIT Silchar against one faculty member, Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda of Electrical Engineering Department. The matter was immediately referred to Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute to enquire into the matter. The Competent Authority has placed Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda under suspension with immediate effect as per disciplinary rule vide Order No. NITS/Estt.0662/Conf/25/38561 dated 21-3-2025. The departmental chamber of Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed," noted an action report signed by the Registrar of NIT Silchar.

The SP of Cachar district said that police registered a case after they received a complaint from the parents of the victim.

"The NIT Silchar authority also informed us that they had suspended the faculty member of the institute. Yesterday, we arrested him, and further investigation is underway," Mahatta said. (ANI)

