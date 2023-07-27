Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) Representatives of 12 opposition parties in Assam, including the Congress, on Thursday called on Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and urged him to prevent the 'likely closure' of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) and ensure the construction of its proposed fourth Unit at Namrup.

The political parties said in a memorandum that they were deeply concerned about recent reports that the Centre may consider closing down of the BVFCL, the sole urea manufacturing company in Eastern India at Namrup, based on the recommendations of the Group of Officers meeting under the purview of the NITI Aayog.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Opens Fire on Senior Inside Civil Line Police Station in Rewa, Investigation Underway.

''This has raised apprehensions and uncertainty among the people of Assam, especially given the company's historical significance and contributions to the state's agricultural economy'', the memorandum stated.

The opposition parties further stated that the recent contradictory statements given by different Union ministers on the future of BVFCL has created confusion in the minds of the people.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: 13 NDRF Teams on Standby in Various Districts of State Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers Dr Manuskh Mandaviya had released a video message on July 25 where he had said that the government has no intention to close down BVFCL but instead plans to modernise the facility.

This statement, however, contradicts the reply given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawanth Khuba to an unstarred question by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha on July 21 where he stated that the Niti Aayog had recommended the closure of the BVFCL as part of the New Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) policy for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

''Given these developments, we urge you to take up the matter with the Government of India and present the concerns of the people regarding the closure of the company along with taking the initiative to begin the construction of the proposed fourth unit of the Namrup-IV'', the memorandum stated.

The proposed fourth unit has been a long-standing demand of the people of Assam and has received assurances from the government in the past but there has been no tangible progress in this regard.

''By supporting the construction of the fourth unit, we will not only safeguard the jobs of the current employees but also create employment opportunities. Further, the local production of fertilizers will strengthen the agricultural sector and contribute to the overall growth of the state'', the opposition parties stated.

Besides the Congress, the other parties who signed on the memorandum are the Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CPI(M), NCP, CPI(ML) among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)