Hailakandi (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended two men for allegedly transporting seven Ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram.

The police team of Ramnathpur Police Station seized these endangered animals which were transported from Mizoram.

Also Read | Noida: 6 Injured as Car Hits E-Rickshaw Near Amity University, Two College Students Held.

"Seven Ape-like endangered animals were seized by Hailakandi police team of Ramnathpur PS. Animals were transported from Mizoram. Two persons have been apprehended," Hailakandi police said adding that a legal action into the matter has also initiated.

More details into this matter are underway.

Also Read | Jitendra Awhad Gets Relief; NCP MLA Granted Bail by Thane Court in Molestation Case.

Earlier on September 16, Khawzawl Police at Tuisenphai Checkgate rescued three two-spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar. The rescued endangered wild animals were then handed over to Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)