Dispur (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Police arrested three individuals after successfully intercepting a vehicle at Radha Pyaare Bazar in an anti-narcotics operation, leading to the recovery of 670 grams of heroin.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Friday, "Based on reliable inputs, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted at Radha Pyaare Bazar, where a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted by @sribhumipolice, leading to the recovery of 670 grams of heroin. Three persons were apprehended, and following further investigation, one dealer was also arrested. Good job @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs."

Also Read | Vladimit Putin India Visit: Dates for Russia President's Tour Will Be Worked Out, Says MEA.

In a related operation, Assam Police arrested two individuals in Kamrup district on Thursday night and seized 182 grams of heroin.

The arrested individuals were identified as Masoom Choudhury (23) and Kazi Sanowar Hussain (24). Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, explained, source information was received that narcotics would be transported in a vehicle from Silchar to Barpeta.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: MHA Approves Release of INR 944.80 Crore As Aid for People Affected by Cyclonic Storm in Tamil Nadu.

Police added, "Accordingly, a police team launched an operation and the vehicle bearing registration number AS-24B-2485 was intercepted at Amingaon area and recovered 13 soap boxes, packets of heroin weighing 182 grams (without cover) hidden in a secret compartment in the car."

The authorities also revealed that both individuals were apprehended, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the Drug Disposal Committee of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Tuesday disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup in the Panikhaiti area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The STF has seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 800 crore between March 2023 and November 2024, arresting 325 individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)