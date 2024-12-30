Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended another terrorist in Kokrajhar district on Monday, officials said.

The apprehended person was identified as 35-year-old Gazi Rahman of Bhodeyaguri area in Kokrajhar district.

Notably, the STF, Assam has so far arrested 12 Jihadi cadres of ABT and AQIS from Assam, West Bengal and Kerala.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that, as part of Operation Praghat, launched by the STF, a significant breakthrough has been achieved in the ongoing investigation of STF Police Station.

"The absconding prime accused, Gazi Rahman of Kokrajhar district, was apprehended by a team of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, with the assistance of Kokrajhar police.

"Necessary legal action is being initiated in this matter. The STF remains committed to ensuring justice and continuing its efforts to apprehend all individuals connected to this case. Further investigation in the case is continuing," Dr Mahanta said.

Earlier on December 27, STF Assam apprehended one terrorist identified as 36-year-old Shahinur Islam from Dhubri district.

"The operation against Jihadi, namely "PRAGHAT", is being operated throughout the state. In connection with that an ongoing investigation under STF Police Station Case No. 21/2024, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam conducted a successful raid on December 27 at Bandhabpara, Bilasipara under Dhubri district. During the operation, a wanted anti-national Jihadi was apprehended and various incriminating items were recovered. The apprehended Jihadi was identified as Shahinur Islam (36 years old). During the raid, we recovered one book titled Nuriliza (written in Urdu, containing pages 1 to 829), one book titled Jana Wazib (written by Sheikh Nazibullah Hakkani, containing pages 1 to 47), one PAN Card, one Aadhaar Card, one Passport, one mobile phone," IGP Mahanta added.

He further said that, the STF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the state by taking decisive action against anti-national activities.

Earlier, on December 24 night, the STF Assam carried out a raid and search operation with the help of Kokrajhar district police at Namapara under the Kokrajhar police station area and achieved a huge success in averting a possible major terror act by fundamentalist/Jihadi elements of a Global Terrorist Organisation (GTO) and apprehended two persons who identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha.

The STF team recovered 4 numbers of handmade rifles, that are made to look like AKs, 34 rounds of live ammunition, 24 rounds of blank cartridges, one pair of live un-primed IEDs with cortex, one handmade grenade with explosives, one Circuit of detonators made out of agricultural equipment, 14 numbers of electronic switches, three iron cases used for making of IEDs with 20 iron pieces and plates for causing maximum damage, huge numbers of switches and wires with explosives used in fire crackers along with other incriminating items.

The operation successfully averted a major act of terror planned by the Bangladesh based handlers of the arrested members of the terror outfit. The operation was carried out under direct supervision of STF Assam Chief. (ANI)

