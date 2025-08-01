Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Six persons, including two from outside Assam, were arrested on Friday in connection with a cybercrime case in Nagaon district, police said.

Jayanta Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Nagaon district, told ANI that, so far, six persons have been arrested in connection with a cybercrime case.

"We had received information regarding cybercrime, and accordingly, we conducted a raid in a hotel and apprehended two persons - one from Chandigarh and another from Amritsar. On their information, we have apprehended four other accused persons hailing from Nagaon district. After registration of a case, we arrested all six persons," the police officer said.

He also said that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Majuli district police on Friday recovered and seized 744 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to the Majuli district police, based on credible information, a raid was conducted by the In-charge of Balichapori police post & staff and recovered and seized a huge quantity of IMFL ( 744 ltr). Legal action is being initiated.

Earlier on July 29, one accused was arrested in Cachar district for storing illegal arms in his house and was reportedly involved in suspicious activities and extortion in the Barak River area.

Cachar district police said, "On July 28, information was received from a reliable source that one person, namely Sarif Hussain, 36 years, a resident of Lakhipur, Cachar district, had illegal arms in his house and was reportedly involved in suspicious activities and extortion in the Barak river area (timber/Bamboo etc). In this regard, a search operation was conducted at his residence at around 12:30 am on July 29 in the presence of local witnesses."

During the search, one factory-made black-colour pistol, one magazine loaded with five rounds of live ammunition and one android mobile Handset were recovered. (ANI)

