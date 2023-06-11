Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Assam police has arrested a five-member gang of dacoits and recovered arms from their possession.

The police recovered two pistols, and three hand-made guns from their possession.

Based on secret information, the police launched an operation on Saturday night at the Kayasthagram area in Karimganj and arrested the dacoits.

"We have apprehended five persons and recovered one pistol, one revolver and three handmade guns in possession from them," said Amitraj Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Karimganj district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Hoque, Moniruddin, Jamiruddin and Halim Uddin (ANI).

