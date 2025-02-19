Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Police arrested a poacher wanted in connection with several cases from Sonitpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched a joint operation in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts and nabbed the poacher from Thelamara area under Muslim Chapori police station on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rafik Ali, and during initial interrogation, he said that he hid a rifle and a pistol.

Police conducted searches in several places across both districts and found a 12-bore SBBL hammerless knockabout rifle, four live ammunition, and two empty cartridges from Ali's paddy field, they added.

