Silchar (PTI), Mar 21 (PTI) A police officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the Silchar Sadar police station in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Gour Bidhu Singh shot himself on the head while sitting at his desk at the police station in the afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Students Who Returned From Ukraine To Get Admission in Karnataka Colleges.

Police personnel rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur also visited the police station.

The police officer's body was sent to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation was started to ascertain the cause of the suicide, police said.

Also Read | Agitating Farmers Made No Submissions Before Supreme Court Panel on Farm Laws, Says Report.

Singh is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)