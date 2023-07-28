South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], July 28 (ANI): Around 24 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in 'cattle smuggling' after 51 cattle heads were seized from their possession in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district along India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Faruk Ahmed said that based on secret information, police and BSF teams jointly launched an operation in the riverine areas along the international border and seized the cattle heads.

"We cordoned the entire area and seized 51 cattle heads including two cows and 49 buffaloes from the area and arrested 24 persons who were involved in cattle smuggling. It is one of the biggest successful operations," ASP Faruk Ahmed said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

