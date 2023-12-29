Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Police on Friday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore and apprehended two drug peddlers in the state's Karimganj district.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police on Friday launched an operation and apprehended two drug peddlers at Bakarsal area.

Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

"We received information about drugs trafficking and accordingly launched an operation and apprehended two persons. We recovered 15 soap cases of heroin and 10,220 Yaba tablets in possession from them. The apprehended persons were identified as Sumitra Das and Safikur Islam and they are hailing from Tripura," Pratap Das said.

He further said that the apprehended persons came to the area to deliver the seized drugs. A case has been registered and further police investigation is on. (ANI)

