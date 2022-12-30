Properties estimated to be worth in lakhs gutted in Assam fire (Photo/ANI)

Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 30 (ANI): Properties estimated to be worth several lakhs were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam's Kamrup district early Friday.

The fire incident took place in the Suntoli area, according to local police, in which several shops, and business establishments were damaged.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Government Has Given the Option to All Government Employees to Choose Between … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

Firefighters with the help of locals and police brought the situation under control.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Killed After Oxygen Cylinder Blast Outside Dayal Hospital in Chandauli (Watch Video).

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details to follow (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)