Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam reported 146 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities on Thursday while 142 patients recovered from the infection, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.

With the fresh figures, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 6,18,188, while the death toll rose to 6,129.

Sixty-five new cases were reported from Kamrup (Metropolitan), followed by14 in Sonitpur, 11 in Barpeta and nine in Goalpara, the bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected out of 30,393 tests, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,60,09,094.

Two patients succumbed to the disease in Bongaigaon and Udalguri districts.

As many as 134 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths had been reported on Wednesday.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,196 as against 1,194 on Wednesday.

So far, 6,09,516 patients have recovered from the infection in Assam and the current recovery rate was at 98.60 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries who have been administered vaccines in the state thus far increased to 3,47,42,673 with 2,15,62,172 receiving the first Covid vaccine dose and 1,31,80,501 getting both doses.

The state health department will launch a two-day mega vaccination drive for administering the second dose from Friday as the state has nearly completed giving the first dose to the eligible people, an official release said.

All those who have taken Covishield on or before September16 and Covaxin on or before November 11 can take their second dose during the next two days at the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre.

