Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) The number of fresh coronavirus infections in Assam declined to 150 on Tuesday as against 182 on the previous day, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The new cases were detected from 22,239 samples, less than 36,201 clinical examinations conducted on Monday.

The bulletin said the positivity rate dipped from 0.50 per cent on Monday to 0.45 per cent during the day.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,218 as against 1,197 on Monday.

One COVID-19 patient in Darrang died during the day, taking the total deaths due to the virus in the state to 6,127.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

The coronavirus tally in the state is now 6,17,908, the bulletin said.

As many as 128 people have recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, marginally higher than 122 on the previous day.

A total of 6,09,216 patients have recovered from the infection in Assam thus far and the current recovery rate was 98.59 per cent.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,44,95,561 with 2,15,31,775 receiving the first dose of COVID-19 and 1,29,63,786 receiving both doses.

