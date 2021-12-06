Dispur (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Sunday.

With these new cases, the total number of cases in the state rose to 6,17,576 including the 1,143 active cases. However, the death toll increased to 6,120 including the new fatalities.

As many as 158 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 6,08,966.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,58,76,833 tests have been conducted in Assam so far including the 16,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

