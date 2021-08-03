Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,69,439 on Tuesday as 1,182 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,037, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 177, followed by Barpeta (75) and Golaghat (74).

Golaghat registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed by two in Kamrup Metro, it said.

The state now has 11,093 active cases, while 5,51,692 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,158 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 96.88 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 0.93 per cent.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other reasons so far.

The state has thus far tested over 1.9 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1.54 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent.

A total of 1.14 crore people have been inoculated to date, of whom 20.22 lakh have received both doses, it added.

