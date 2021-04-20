Guwahati, Apr 20 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,27,473 as 1,651 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,145, the state National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Of the three new fatalities two were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and one from Cachar district, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 742 new COVID-19 cases followed by 90 each from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Rural and 82 from Sonitpur district.

The state currently has 1,651 active COVID-19 cases.

During the day 279 patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,17,290, the bulletin said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.53 per cent.

Assam has so far tested 79,63,421 samples for COVID- 19, including 67,151 samples on Tuesday, it said.

The NHM bulletin further said the total number of beneficiaries who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state till date is 14,03,293.

The total number of beneficiaries who have received the second dose of vaccine till date is 3,49,310 it said, adding that the cumulative total number of people vaccinated till date is 17,52,603.

