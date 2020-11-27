Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 980 after two more persons succumbed to the disease on Friday, while 149 new positive cases took the tally to 2,12,320, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Altogether 160 patients were cured of the disease and released from various hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered people to 2,08,065. The current recovery rate in the state is 97.99 per cent.

Assam now has 3,272 active cases, the minister said. Of the total 2,12,320 positive cases, 980 have died while three migrated out of the state.

"Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today.....Condolences to bereaved families," Sarma tweeted.

The fresh fataloties were reported from Goalpara and Dibrugarh districts.

The 149 new coronavirus cases were detected out of 25,844 tests conducted during the day at a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent.

The total number of tests done in the state so far is 52,30,177, which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

