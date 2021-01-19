Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) Assam reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 2,16,887, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected out of 17,586 tests with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases in the state now is 1,384.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,075 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Apart from the 1,075 fatalities, 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died for other reasons, it said.

During the day 106 patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,13,081 and the recovery rate to 98.25 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 2,043 beneficiaries received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the third day on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total number of beneficiaries receiving the vaccine to 7,585 so far, it added.

Assam has so far conducted 62,98,494 COVID-19 tests including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

