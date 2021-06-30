Guwahati, Jun 29 (PTI) Assams COVID-19 tally rose to 5,06,005 on Tuesday as 2,672 more people tested positive for the infection while 27 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,509, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Golaghat reported the highest number of new cases at 332, followed by Nagaon (199), Sonitpur (175), Bishwanath (172), and Kamrup Metro (149) Four COVID-19 deaths were reported from Tinsukia, three each from Bishwanath and Jorhat and two each from Dibrugarh and Kokrajhar. Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Udalguri reported one death each. The current death rate is 0.89 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The new coronavirus cases were detected out of testing of 1,01,222 samples on Tuesday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.64 per cent.

Assam currently has 25,692 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged during the day is 1,996 and altogether 4,74,457 people have recovered from the infection so far with the recovery rate being 93.77 per cent. As many as 70,07, 731 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 12,23,394 received both doses.

