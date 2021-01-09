Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,565 on Saturday as 34 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,060, a health bulletin said.

Fifty-six more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.1 per cent, it said.

Assam now has 3,019 active coronavirus cases, while 2,12,483 people have recovered and three patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 61.71 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 15,995 in the last 24 hours.

