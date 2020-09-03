Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Assam rose to 323 after eight more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,555 new infections increased the state's caseload to 1,15,279, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Three of the fresh fatalities were reported from Dibrugarh, two each from Karimganj and Kamrup Metropolitan and one from Darrang, he said.

The 3,555 new positive cases, which is the second highest single-day spike in the state, include 924 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 236 from Nagaon, 213 from Dibrugarh and 200 from Baksa.

The steepest one-day spike of 4,593 cases was reported on August 12.

The new cases were detected out of 47,744 tests and the positivity rate is 7.44 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 23,17,758.

The minister said that 1,834 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease to 88,726.

"Gratitude to medical team for playing a crucial role in this fight against pandemic by saving lives of many", the minister tweeted. Assam now has 26,227 active cases and three have migrated out of the state.

The health minister held a meeting with deputy commissioners of the districts in the state to review the COVID-19 situation.

