Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Assam increased by 76 on Thursday over the previous day as it neared the 400-mark.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

The total case count in the state has reached 6,07,811 following the detection of 384 new cases with a test positivity rate of 0.61 per cent during the day, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

The state had witnessed 308 and 354 fresh infections on Wednesday and Tuesday.

The number of new cases had crossed the 300-mark in Assam after a gap of 11 days on Tuesday.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 5,962 after four more fatalities were recorded during the day as against three on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Altogether 62,536 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metroplitian reported the highest at 147, followed by Sonitpur (23), Golaghat (22), and Jorhat (21).

One death each was reported from Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri districts.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, the bulletin said.

As many as 228 patients recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 5,98,087.

The recovery rate is 98.40 per cent while the state currently has 2,415 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state to date are 2,67,56,702, including 69,37,785 who have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)